GoldMining Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (TSE:GOL)

GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoldMining in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11).

GoldMining (TSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03).

