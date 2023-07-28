Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.87

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.31. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 6,422 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

