Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 90,010 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 60,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Green Organic Dutchman Stock Up 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

About Green Organic Dutchman

(Get Free Report)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.