Green Plains Partners (GPP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 4th. Parties interested in participating in the company's conference call can do so using this link.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

Green Plains Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ GPP opened at $14.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08. The company has a market cap of $336.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.78. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Green Plains Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is presently 107.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Green Plains Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Green Plains Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners



Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

