Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Shares Down 2.3%

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 126.20 ($1.62). 397,079 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 603,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.20 ($1.66).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.36) price objective on shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.08. The firm has a market cap of £690.69 million, a P/E ratio of 296.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.75. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 1,627.91%.

In related news, insider Isabel Liu acquired 2,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £3,568.07 ($4,575.04). Also, insider Cathy Pitt purchased 6,773 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £9,956.31 ($12,766.14). Insiders have bought 13,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,957,923 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.47% of the company's stock.

Featured Stories

