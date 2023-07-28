Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 0.5%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95. 423,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 773,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.
Gritstone bio Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,496,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,856,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 740.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 934,149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 383.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 917,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gritstone bio Company Profile
Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.
