Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Up 0.5%

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares shot up 0.5% on Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $1.95. 423,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 773,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gritstone bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gritstone bio Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 820.91% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gritstone bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,496,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,856,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 740.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 934,149 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 383.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,156,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 917,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

