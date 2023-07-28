Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $1,166,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $6,123,355.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,372.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,200.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,488 shares of company stock valued at $11,960,251 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

GO opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.02. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $46.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.