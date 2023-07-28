Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) Trading Down 3.4%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $6.23. Approximately 3,022,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 3,304,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

