Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.96 and last traded at $10.78. Approximately 10,734 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 27,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:HOFV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 30.36% and a negative net margin of 338.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 49,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 47,368 shares during the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

