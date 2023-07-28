Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.45.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $43.51 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,191,200. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,406,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 414.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 551,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,356,000 after purchasing an additional 443,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $10,717,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

