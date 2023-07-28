Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.49. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2,314,858 shares trading hands.
HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.
