Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.12

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.49. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 2,314,858 shares trading hands.

HMY has been the topic of several research reports. Investec lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 378.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

