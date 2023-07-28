HBT Financial, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). HBT Financial had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

HBT Financial Stock Performance

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HBT Financial from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $631.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. HBT Financial has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HBT Financial news, Director Roger A. Baker purchased 2,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.24 per share, with a total value of $37,859.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 563,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,709,033.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,416,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 200,141 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 861,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 55,306 shares during the period. 24.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.