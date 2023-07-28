HC Wainwright Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.30) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.23). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.22) EPS.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $29.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,119,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after purchasing an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after purchasing an additional 548,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,866,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,655,000 after purchasing an additional 217,767 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.