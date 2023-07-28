HC Wainwright Comments on Applied Digital Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Digital Co. (OTCMKTS:APLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APLD. Northland Securities raised their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Applied Digital from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on Applied Digital from $7.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Digital from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Applied Digital Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APLD opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. Applied Digital has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Applied Digital (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 80.60% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,078,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,262,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 392,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Digital by 657.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,417,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,230 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Digital by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,950,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Applied Digital by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the performance computing industry. The company was formerly known as Applied Blockchain, Inc and changed its name to Applied Digital Corporation in November 2022.

