HC Wainwright Cuts Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $405.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $415.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.51 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.22 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $23.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $251.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $194.87 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 0.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $242.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The business had revenue of $319.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 160,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

