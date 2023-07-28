Head-To-Head Analysis: BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) versus Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV)

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BPER Banca and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A Carver Bancorp -14.06% -20.54% -0.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BPER Banca and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BPER Banca N/A N/A N/A $0.31 20.29 Carver Bancorp $31.30 million 0.39 -$4.40 million ($1.02) -2.72

Analyst Recommendations

BPER Banca has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Carver Bancorp. Carver Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BPER Banca, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BPER Banca and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BPER Banca 0 2 1 0 2.33 Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BPER Banca presently has a consensus price target of $1.70, suggesting a potential downside of 73.02%. Given BPER Banca’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BPER Banca is more favorable than Carver Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.0% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BPER Banca beats Carver Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca SpA provides banking products and services for individuals, and businesses and professionals in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and social security, accounts, and digital banking related services; cards; and investments and savings products and services. The company also provides financing and leasing, credit management and factoring, collection and payment, import and export, liquidity and investment management, digital, and other services. In addition, it offers wealth management services comprising portfolio management, global advisory, finance advice, and wealth advisory services; insurance investment products; and funds and SICAVs. The company was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Modena, Italy.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company provides lending products, such as one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending; and construction, business and small business administration, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit cards, online account opening and banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

