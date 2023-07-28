Head-To-Head Contrast: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) versus Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nissan Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $78.44 billion 0.23 $1.64 billion $1.04 8.76 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$552.07 million ($1.14) -0.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Nissan Motor has higher revenue and earnings than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nissan Motor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

19.9% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 1 2 0 0 1.67 Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor 2.48% 7.79% 2.50% Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -151.90% -68.25%

Summary

Nissan Motor beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and analysis of new materials and devices. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and measurement technology businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in planning and engineering of minicars and other related parts; and development, manufacturing, and sales of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault cars and parts; manages professional soccer club; and hold football and other sports event. The company was incorporated in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

(Get Free Report)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.