HealthStream, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of HealthStream in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthStream’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.88 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of HSTM opened at $22.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69. HealthStream has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $27.69. The company has a market capitalization of $678.95 million, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in HealthStream by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 70.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in HealthStream by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,467,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after buying an additional 41,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

