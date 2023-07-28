Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $70.87

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €70.87 ($78.74) and traded as high as €71.24 ($79.16). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €70.70 ($78.56), with a volume of 403,478 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($74.44) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($77.78) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €73.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €70.89.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.