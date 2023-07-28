Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $71.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.60% from the stock’s previous close.

HXL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.38.

HXL stock opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.50. Hexcel has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $7,788,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 34.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $10,582,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 41.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after acquiring an additional 77,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

