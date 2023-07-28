Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Position Decreased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 4th quarter worth $33,512,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,502,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,182 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,161,000 after purchasing an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,811,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,602,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,836,000 after acquiring an additional 749,984 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

HIW opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.89%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

