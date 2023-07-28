Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,786.51

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,786.51 ($22.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,082 ($26.70). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,080 ($26.67), with a volume of 247,154 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HIK. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,080 ($26.67) to GBX 2,125 ($27.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,700 ($21.80) to GBX 1,800 ($23.08) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,939.17 ($24.86).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3,082.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,875.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,793.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,820 ($23.34) per share, for a total transaction of £27,300 ($35,004.49). Insiders own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

