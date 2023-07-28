Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,245

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLFFree Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,285 ($16.48) to GBX 1,245 ($15.96) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HCXLF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,575 ($20.19) to GBX 1,550 ($19.87) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,080 ($13.85) to GBX 1,070 ($13.72) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,352 ($17.34) to GBX 1,404 ($18.00) in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Hiscox Stock Performance

HCXLF stock opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. Hiscox has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

