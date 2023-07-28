Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) PT Lowered to GBX 155

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 160 ($2.05) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Hochschild Mining Price Performance
HCHDF opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.20.
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
