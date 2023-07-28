Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOPE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.28. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $15.73.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $147.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of Hope Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 4,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $40,596.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,293 shares in the company, valued at $348,135.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $100,332.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 89.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,308,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,042 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 378.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 945,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,116,000 after acquiring an additional 747,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 706,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.