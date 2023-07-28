Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hope Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.20. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hope Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hope Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOPE opened at $10.64 on Thursday. Hope Bancorp has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hope Bancorp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 4,288.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale S. Zuehls bought 12,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,332.18. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,174.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.60%.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

