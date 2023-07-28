Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 46.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,480 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,211,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,577,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,939,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,434 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $64,429.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HST shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

