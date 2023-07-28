Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,448,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after purchasing an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 96,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

HUBG stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.77 and a 1-year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Hub Group’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

