Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,331 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Hub Group by 296.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Hub Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $86.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.77 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

