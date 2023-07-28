Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price target on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

LON HUM opened at GBX 13.30 ($0.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.34 million, a PE ratio of -190.00 and a beta of 0.66. Hummingbird Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 20.50 ($0.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

