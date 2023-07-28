Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

