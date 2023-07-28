Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Short Interest Update

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a growth of 65.6% from the June 30th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Hummingbird Resources stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
