HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.02

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.02 ($3.09) and traded as low as GBX 215.71 ($2.77). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 226 ($2.90), with a volume of 33,118 shares.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -735.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 240.32.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

