iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Cut to Buy at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on IAFNF. Desjardins lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.
iA Financial Price Performance
OTCMKTS:IAFNF opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.03. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $49.84 and a 52 week high of $69.36.
About iA Financial
iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.
