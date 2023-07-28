ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (OTCMKTS:IPATF) Trading 2% Higher

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPATF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.57 and last traded at $2.55. 25,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 20,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. It offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes. Its services include B cell sorting, screening and sequencing; custom, immune and naive phage display production and screening; bi-specific, tri-specific, VHH, and VNAR antibody manufacturing; antibody engineering; and antibody optimization and humanization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is AI On The Verge Of A Monster Short Squeeze Breakout?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Up Another Entry Point
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 7 Best Hotel REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.