Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 434.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,838 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Insmed by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

Insmed Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

