InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,447.52

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,447.52 ($69.85) and traded as high as GBX 5,648 ($72.42). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 5,586 ($71.62), with a volume of 439,333 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,000 ($76.93) to GBX 6,200 ($79.50) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,850 ($75.01) to GBX 5,390 ($69.11) in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,785.56 ($74.18).

The company has a market cap of £9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,640.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,408.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,453.71.

In related news, insider Graham Allan acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($68.85) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,656.49). In other InterContinental Hotels Group news, insider Graham Allan purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($68.85) per share, with a total value of £16,110 ($20,656.49). Also, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,428 ($69.60) per share, for a total transaction of £8,142 ($10,439.80). Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

