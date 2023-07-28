Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.20 and last traded at $38.34. 6,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 19,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $163.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $906,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 44,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

