Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
DWAS opened at $80.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
