Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

DWAS opened at $80.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.79 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day moving average is $74.32.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.1794 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 11,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

