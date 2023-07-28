Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.42 and last traded at $39.49. 820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.68.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $32.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

