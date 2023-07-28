Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (NYSEARCA:PXJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.77 and last traded at $28.72. Approximately 11,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 81,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.65.

Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The company has a market cap of $493.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 2,322.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,370 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $558,000.

About Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF

The Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of US companies in the oil and gas services sector that are weighted in tiers. The index uses a multi-factor methodology to select holdings. PXJ was launched on Oct 26, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

