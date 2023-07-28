Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Trading Down 1.4%

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.22 and last traded at $36.36. Approximately 6,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 15,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $67.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.33.

Get Invesco Dynamic Software ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 62.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,340,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.