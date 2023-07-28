Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.44 and last traded at $31.59. 236,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 373,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

