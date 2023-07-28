Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $40.79. 7,072 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 12,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.77.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $53.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

