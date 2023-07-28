Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.02 and last traded at $24.02. 901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,595,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF makes up 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 98.92% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $191,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

