Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.19. 105,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 199,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.72. The stock has a market cap of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

