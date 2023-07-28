Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.62. 5,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

(Get Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.