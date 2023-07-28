Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.75 and last traded at $37.62. 5,173 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 22,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $89.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.20.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.
