Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.02 and last traded at $44.12. Approximately 17,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 15,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $276.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

