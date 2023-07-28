Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.17 and last traded at $48.58. 11,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 12,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $340.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

