Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,055 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 76% compared to the typical volume of 1,738 put options.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $804,860.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,870,014.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,046 shares of company stock worth $19,145,434. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EW. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.16.

NYSE:EW opened at $82.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.11. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

