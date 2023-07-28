IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,318,000 after acquiring an additional 90,188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,475,038 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $507,111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,230,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $224.54 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.07.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.